Top boxing lined up to mark Heritage Day

Chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association Tshele Kometsi has pleaded with South Africans to forget about the tensions in the country and instead come to the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg, and enjoy a good afternoon of boxing on September 23.

On that day Kometsi and his TK Promotions will stage a tournament to mark Heritage Day celebrations.

"There is too much tension [in SA] and this is absolutely not good at all for the country.

"We, as TK Promotions, plead with black and white South Africans to put their differences aside and come to the Portuguese Hall to enjoy boxing while giving support [to the boxers]," he said yesterday.

On the day, two bouts would be for vacant SA titles. Which means new champions are likely to be crowned.

Sean Ness, a former national welterweight champion from the south of Johannesburg, will attempt to regain that belt when he welcomes Mziwoxolo Ndwayana from the Eastern Cape.

Ness, who is trained by Colin Nathan, lost that title to Thulani Mbenge in April last year.

Mbenge defended it once against Ndwayana in September that year before he won the IBO belt in March. By winning the world title, Mbenge had to relinquish the SA title.

Ronald Malindi from Limpopo will take on Mbulelo Dyani from the Eastern Cape for the vacant SA junior bantamweight belt.

Kometsi said: "Boxing has proven to be the perfect glue that brings different races together. I urge our people to come and give support to Sean and Ronald."

Kometsi said he would have legendary promoters, officials and former national champions, including Morris "Yankee" Mohloai, Thulani "Sugar Boy" Malinga and Harold "The Hammer" Volbrecht as his guests.

The tournament - dubbed "Assembling the Legends During the Heritage Celebration" - features exciting fighters, including Gauteng flyweight champion Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole, North West junior flyweight holder Tisetso Modisadife and crowd-puller Mike "Tank" Schutte Junior.