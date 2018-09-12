Ncapayi tips 'GGG' to win grudge rematch

WBC, WBA Super and IBO world middleweight champ Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will be victorious in the eagerly awaited rematch with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, 28, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on Sunday morning (SA time), says respected local official Ben Ncapayi.

The 47-year-old former pro boxer from Mdantsane has been a boxing official since 2009. Having officiated in many SA title fights, four WBF and five ABU-sanctioned bouts Ncapayi said: "Golovkin is a complete package. He is a very good boxer with a good defence, and [he] punches very hard.

"He can take a good punch too whereas Canelo is just a boxer without a big punch. A good boxer with a punch will always have an advantage... "

The pint-sized official is certainly a good referee who does not intimidate fighters. He positions himself so well you can easily miss him during a fight, but Ncapayi is quick when required to make an appearance, especially separating fighters or instilling discipline.

A co-ordinator of boxing activities in the SA National Defence Force, Ncapayi also serves as base military instructor in Dunnottar, Ekurhuleni.

Golovkin, 36, from Kazakhstan and Mexican Canelo - the two best middleweight boxers - met last year in a fight marred by Adalaide Byrd's controversial 118-110 scorecard in favour of Canelo. Don Trella declared it a draw at 114-114 while Dave Moretti had it 115-113 for Golovkin who retained his belts with a split draw.

While Moretti returns in the judging corner, Trella and Byrd will not be part of the rematch between the boxers.

Moretti will be joined by Steve Weisfeld and Benjy Esteves will referee the bout.

Golovkin - nicknamed GGG as his middle name is Gennadyevich - remains undefeated after 38 fights with 34 KOs while Canelo, has lost to Floyd "Money" Mayweather Junior against 49 wins with 34 knockouts and two draws.