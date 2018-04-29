Tycoon Matsose gets floored by boxing bug

Entrepreneur Tumelo Matsose has been stung by the fisctic sport bug and has not been able to get away from it.

Matsose was stung in March during a development tournament at the Turffontein Racecourse in Joburg, where female boxers Hedda Wolmarans and Ndobayini Kolosa violently exchanged blows in their topsy-turvy six-rounder that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Wolmarans won the fight on points.

Matsose, 36, a co-founder of Bullish Craft Beer, from the famous Vilakazi Street in Orlando West, Soweto, has wasted no time in obtaining a promoter's licence.

He is due to stage his maiden tournament at the same venue next Sunday.

"I came to one tournament and was thrilled," said Matsose. "Today I am a promoter and I am excited. I hope to fit in well within this boxing family and learn.

"I've already been to a few boxing gyms just to get the feel of what boxers actually go through when preparing for fights. I believe that if we sit together and hold hands, we can do a lot."