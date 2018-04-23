Global debut for Campbell

Rowan Campbell, the fast-rising replica of late shining junior welterweight star Brian Baronet, will have his boxing education accelerated this month when the fearless and courageous youngster engages in his first international boxing match on June 23.

Baronet - an excellent, exciting and entertaining crowd favourite - died in 1988 of injuries he sustained in his international bout against American Kenny Vice in Durban.

Campbell's promoter Rodney Berman announced that Campbell, from the Smith Stable of former heavyweight professional boxer and now one of the country's top trainers, Peter Smith, will welcome Georgia's Malkhaz Sujashvili at Emperors Palace.