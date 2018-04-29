Lawyers hunt soccer royalty for millions in unpaid bills

South Africa's football royal family, the Motaungs, are facing a R3-million lawsuit over unpaid legal fees for work done on several court actions they were involved in.

The family, who owns glamour club Kaizer Chiefs, were slapped with the legal action by their lawyers after they allegedly failed to settle a R9.5-million legal bill in full.

Kaizer snr, his wife, Julegka, and their son, retired footballer Kaizer Jnr, are cited as defendants in court papers filed on Wednesday by their lawyers, Steve Merchak Attorney.

