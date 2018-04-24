Prime does number on Wolf

Akani "Prime" Phuzi's well-executed vicious right to the the chin of Chris "The Wolf" Thompson ended the debate that emanated from their closely contested six-rounder that Phuzi won last year.

Thompson, who staggered Phuzi in the first round at Blairgowrie Recreation Hall in Randburg on Sunday, was out even before his head hit the canvas in the second round.

Referee Tony Nyangiwe reached the full count of 10 while Thompson was still trying to get up. The official time of the knockout - which saw Phuzi win the Gauteng cruiserweight title - was a minute and 11 seconds.

Their eagerly awaited rematch headlined Supreme Boxing Promotions' six-bout card in Randburg.

Phuzi, ushered to war by Alan Toweel jnr, improved to three short-route wins, while the Gert Strydom trained Thompson suffered his second defeat against five wins, four within scheduled distances.