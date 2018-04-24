Prime does number on Wolf
Akani "Prime" Phuzi's well-executed vicious right to the the chin of Chris "The Wolf" Thompson ended the debate that emanated from their closely contested six-rounder that Phuzi won last year.
Thompson, who staggered Phuzi in the first round at Blairgowrie Recreation Hall in Randburg on Sunday, was out even before his head hit the canvas in the second round.
Referee Tony Nyangiwe reached the full count of 10 while Thompson was still trying to get up. The official time of the knockout - which saw Phuzi win the Gauteng cruiserweight title - was a minute and 11 seconds.
Their eagerly awaited rematch headlined Supreme Boxing Promotions' six-bout card in Randburg.
Phuzi, ushered to war by Alan Toweel jnr, improved to three short-route wins, while the Gert Strydom trained Thompson suffered his second defeat against five wins, four within scheduled distances.
The boxing match that provided the most action was the international bantamweight six-rounder between Sikho "Sequence" Nqothole and Immanuel Joseph.
It was topsy-turvy affair that saw both boxers exchange leather relentlessly throughout the distance.
Nqothole, known for quickly dispatching opponents, found the Namibian a willing competitor who had his moments.
Joseph was very much alive in the sixth and final round, exchanging blows with Nqothole, who won his first bout on points.
Nqothole boasts six KOs in nine wins, while Joseph dropped to three losses against nine wins with three knockouts.
Earlier on, Zolile Miya pulverised Percy Mkhize into submission over four rounds in their six-rounder.
The tournament attracted a big crowd.