Musician DJ Tira is a moegoe for being insensitive towards fellow muso Mampintsha's violent abuse victim Babes Wodumo.

This week, Tira celebrated the release and promoted the latest single by his friend Mampintsha. Tira, real name Mthokozisi Khathi, posted a video of himself and his wife singing along and dancing to Mampintsha's latest song.

