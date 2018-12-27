Win tickets to Black Motion's Fun Day event in Soshanguve

The first day of the year marks the beginning of all great things to come as we gear up for another new chapter and what better way to usher 2019 in than through music and celebration.

The annual Soshanguve 1st Fun Day Event presented by Spirit Motion on 1 January 2019 at Giant Stadium in Tshwane will be the first stop for music lovers as we gear up for a new calendar with festivities.

Soshanguve, Tshwane will come alive as the cream of international stars will collide on stage to bring the famous term “Pitori Mahlanyeng” to life!

It will be a full day of two-steppin’ and sing along’s as the beats and basslines will be the order of the day.

Now in its 7th year running, the annual Soshanguve 1st Fun Day Event which attracts people from in and around Tshwane is one of the biggest festivals which has grown from strength to strength and is not only about fun but about empowering the people of Tshwane from small businesses to up and coming artist.

Setting the stage alight will be a crop of multi-award artists who currently have the Mzansi music space eating from the palm of their hands with hit after hit!

The line-up boasts: International producer and DJ all the way from France -Lyon; Manoo, Soshanguve’s finest multi-award winning duo with home ground advantage Black Motion.

Live on stage will be: Shekinah, Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest, Goodluck, Vusi Nova, Trompies, Busiswa, Mlindo The Vocalist, Da Beat, Bothlale Phora, Team Skorokoro & Tsitso

On the decks will be: DJs Tira, Shimza, PH, Ms Cosmo, DJs2Work/ Godfathers of Deep House, Sphectacula and Naves, Percy Bear, D’vine Brothers, Topito, Master P.

Spirit Motion Stars: Brenden Praise, Miss P and Caiiro.

WIN WITH US

One lucky SowetanLIVE reader and a partner can win two tickets to the Funday event on January 1, 2019.

To enter the competition, simply fill in your details in the form below and answer the question. The winner will be chosen and contacted on Monday, 31 December 2018.