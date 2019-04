Bafana Bafana are our charmzas for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June, and in turn lifting the dampened spirits of Mzansi's soccer-loving people.

Our charming boys needed only to draw to progress to the finals, and coach Stuart Baxter's troops did it in style with three points from two beautiful strikes by Percy Tau. Our boys did us proud, as they lifted the doom and gloom around load-shedding and state capture.