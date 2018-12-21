While we are here living our best #KeDezemberBoss lives‚ Bonang Matheba is ouchea securing the bag for 2019 and she’s making some dope money moves.

It’s not like she’s not “decembering” like the rest of the nation. In fact‚ she’s been burning up the social media streets with her bikini snaps and pink drinks.

However‚ in the middle of all that mo’ghel hasn’t been sleeping on her money and just in this week she’s let the B Force in on three things she’s got on lock down come 2019.

Meet Bonang the film star. Bonang is going to feature in a documentary called Public figure that will air in 2019. Produced by Brian Corso‚ the film will look at the psychological effects of social media.