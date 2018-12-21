Gigi joins a long list of artists who have left Ambitiouz which includes Amanda Black‚ Fifi Cooper and recently Priddy ugly. Most of the artists‚ like Fifi‚ A-Reece and Amanda Black didn’t leave the stable amicably and there were some legal hurdles they had (and still are) jumping through.

However‚ it looks like Gigi is leaving on good terms as the rapper thanked the label for having mentored her.

Gigi plans to make major moves as an indie artist and will now fall under her previously announced stable Hart Roc Entertainment fully.