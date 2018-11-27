Bonang Matheba to 'finalise' tax fraud battle with Sars today
TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba will appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning with confidence‚ as the lengthy dispute with Sars has apparently mostly been resolved.
Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 - 2017 and company tax from 2014 - 2017. She appeared in court earlier this month where her lawyer‚ Charl Coetzee requested a postponement to make representations to the state.
Bonang's manager‚ Davin Philips confirmed to TshisaLIVE that representation had been made and the matter had been resolved.
"The deadline to submit our submissions was last week and these have been submitted. We have adhered and submitted everything. We are confident the matter has been resolved and we have complied with everything."
Davin would not be drawn into commenting on the amount owed by Bonang or if this had been paid as part of the resolution.
The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Bonang would appear in court on Tuesday where everything would be "finalised".
- TMG Digital.