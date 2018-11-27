TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba will appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning with confidence‚ as the lengthy dispute with Sars has apparently mostly been resolved.

Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 - 2017 and company tax from 2014 - 2017. She appeared in court earlier this month where her lawyer‚ Charl Coetzee requested a postponement to make representations to the state.

Bonang's manager‚ Davin Philips confirmed to TshisaLIVE that representation had been made and the matter had been resolved.