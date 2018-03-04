Karabo is fast proving to be a charity case of SA music

Shwashwi is a big supporter of charities.

Human rights, anti-fur movements, and on Wednesday in Gold Reef City, Karabo Mogane's dwindling career.

Shame, poor thing is really trying to hold on to the handlebars of relevance since winning the going-nowhere-slowly Idols competition.

Shwashwi thought she would throw him a bone and show face.

Remember his disastrous unplugged session in Alexandra last year, when only two people showed up?

Well, this time around he was a bit clever and brought supporting acts, which means at least five people showed up.