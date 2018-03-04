Karabo is fast proving to be a charity case of SA music
Shwashwi is a big supporter of charities.
Human rights, anti-fur movements, and on Wednesday in Gold Reef City, Karabo Mogane's dwindling career.
Shame, poor thing is really trying to hold on to the handlebars of relevance since winning the going-nowhere-slowly Idols competition.
Shwashwi thought she would throw him a bone and show face.
Remember his disastrous unplugged session in Alexandra last year, when only two people showed up?
Well, this time around he was a bit clever and brought supporting acts, which means at least five people showed up.
Let's face it, Brenda Mtambo and DJ Ganyani are not exactly the throw-your-panties-on stage crowd pullers.
The boy is talented, I will give him that. He certainly has pipes, as opposed to the likes of Donald who has a withering log where his oesophagus should be.
Karabo Mogane
Shwashwi thinks that Karabo throwing a concert was a bit of a reach considering the songs in his repertoire were as bland as water drenched with dentures.
To put it in simple terms - like Naledi Pandor should never pose in a swimsuit, Karabo should never throw concerts, period.
Brenda Mtambo
Nice outfit but didn't you wear it three years ago? Donna Claire offers clothing accounts, not?
Shwashwi has a home remedy to share with you. Cabbage leaves wrapped with a towel around your waist does wonders for the kangaroo pouch. Amazing voice though.