Trevor Noah ticked off another milestone in his life when he bagged a SuperSoul Conversations interview with Oprah Winfrey‚ which aired last night.

In a short video clip which has been uploaded to the Oprah Winfrey Network's YouTube channel‚ Trevor paid homage to his mom and the way she shaped his life.

Oprah started off by commenting on how "badass" his mom was to have stood against the apartheid government and choose to have Trevor‚ even though it was against the law.

"Most people would have a sign to protest government oppression‚ my mother had me. In telling my story and writing this book‚ I never thought it was about my mom. I think most of us believe that we are the heroes of our story and in writing this story‚ I realised that I was my mother's punk ass side-kick‚" said Trevor.