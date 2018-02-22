Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba has for the first time confirmed speculation that she tied the knot for the third time last year‚ saying she was head over heels in love.

Sophie's love life made headlines late last year when it was reported she eloped to Italy to marry her businessman beau. While she was hesitant to confirm it at the time‚ the actress told Trending SA this week that she was a taken woman.

"It's my third but fabulous marriage‚" she said.

Although she wasn't about to spill the tea on her man‚ she joked that the first time she met him she sang a ballad by Jamie Foxx.

"When I met him‚ I sang that song When I First Saw You. I am a romantic. I met him. I met him. And I met him again. Then he said‚ 'can we have bread and tea. I didn't really like his spot until I was in it. I was in it and then I saw what was in it and then I liked what was in it"‚ she said with a playful giggle.