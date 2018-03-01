Musician Loyiso Bala has taken a stand against radio and TV stations who apparently don't respect musicians and give them feedback on their song submissions.

Loyiso‚ who normally keeps a low-profile and doesn't get involved in drama‚ took to his Instagram account to voice his anger at what he calls the "plight of musicians."

"Those who spend tens of thousands of rand making good music and music videos not to be rejected by their fans but by radio and TV stations. What’s worse is that some of them‚ like @metrofmsa in my case‚ don’t even get back to you on the status of your submission for months."