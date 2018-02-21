It seems that DJ Maphorisa is not willing to save face on these social media streets by pretending he gets along with everyone. To prove the point‚ he took to Twitter to reveal that one of the people he won't work with is DJ Cleo.

A random tweet from a fan hoping to see a collaboration between Maphorisa and DJ Cleo opened up old wounds for the Midnight Starring hitmaker‚ who revealed that his animosity towards Cleo was based on an old encounter he had with him.

He explained that before he made it‚ DJ Cleo gave him attitude.