Knives out for Radio 2000's Thulo

Suspended Radio 2000 station manager Puleng Thulo looks set to be the next top banana to exit the SABC.

This as Thulo was dragged before a disciplinary hearing two weeks ago to face four serious charges, among them allegations of abuse of power, dereliction of duty, insubordination and irregular and wasteful expenditure.

As if that was not enough, Sunday World had learned that the SABC had lined up at least six employees to testify against Thulo to recount their alleged experiences at her hands.

It is understood that some of these employees were seriously affected by their working relationship with Thulo, with all six admitted to hospital for depression. As a result the SABC was forced to implement a wellness campaign at the station.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed Thulo was facing a disciplinary hearing but did not provide details.

"The SABC can confirm that a disciplinary process has been instituted against Ms Thulo and the corporation is not in a position to comment further as this is a matter between the SABC and Ms Thulo.

"The SABC will also not pre-empt when the disciplinary process will be concluded. In terms of the issue of the wellness of our employees, we are not in a position to discuss such matters in the public domain," said Mthembu.

Two senior SABC officials privy to the charge sheet revealed Thulo was already struggling to fight off two of the main charges by her staff members, including a charge emanating from her screaming match with programmes manager Christopher Choane.

The senior executive said that Choane had submitted audio recordings of several meetings he held with Thulo to prove that she had allegedly been undermining and disrespecting him and, to some extent, abused her powers.