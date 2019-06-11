Sama winner Candy and her Nigerian Ben 10 now history

South African Music Award winner Candy Tsamandebele has officially called it quits with her Nigerian Ben 10 Nonny D.

Candy, real name Candy Mokwena, confirmed to Sunday World that she was no longer an item with Dominion "Nonny D" Ebene following their whirlwind love affair.

Candy, 48, said the two, however, still have a good working relationship despite the split.

According to a source close to the two, their relationship expired in December and she was focusing solely on her music.

The couple announced their love affair in February last year and also hinted that there would soon be wedding bells.

Candy said she was happy and that Nonny D was in full support of her latest achievement of winning her first-ever Samas gong for Best Traditional Album at Sun City last week.

She produced her winning album Hupenyu Unenge Viri, which took more than a year to put together, with Nonny D as well as various producers from Mzansi, Kenya and Nigeria.