Sama mix-up puts damper on Mango Groove's big night

Trailblazing band Mango Groove were robbed of their chance to shine at the South African Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday night in Sun City, North West.

The Special Star hitmakers were one of three music acts presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the night.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa, MEC Tsotso Tlhapi and radio personality Nothemba Madumo teamed up to present the honorary award.

Almost instantly after announcing Mango Groove as a recipient, the threesome took it upon themselves to accept the award on behalf of the 11-piece group after saying they could not attend.

But the band's founder John Leyden was there and he was left confused in the audience as he was on standby with a speech prepared.

"We were so chuffed, honoured and blown away to have received a Lifetime Achievement Award. It's a real big deal for us and it means so much to us," Leyden told Sowetan.