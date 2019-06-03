3 of our favourite moments from the #SAMA25
The South African Music Awards took place this past weekend and we all know that what your ultimate thoughts about the event are, are usually highly influenced by whether or not your favourite muso won or not.
But ignoring the politics of who went home with a gong and who was snubbed, the 25th ceremony of the SAMAs still served plenty of awesomeness. So here are three times we absolutely rejoiced while watching #SAMA25.
Asiphelelanga performance
While Vusi Nova singing his chart topping Asiphelelanga featuring Jessica Mbangeni was the perfect choice for the In Memoriam segment, their amazing performance was well complemented by the animated images of all the musical icons we have lost in the past year.
Instead of the segment being a sombre affair, it felt like a celebration. Well done to the team that put that one together and we hope it inspires other ceremonies to be creative.
Sho Madjozi and her mom representing
Sho Madjozi might have won big on the night, but it was her mom who stole the show. The rapper’s mom accompanied her daughter on stage to collect her gongs and she couldn’t contain her excitement.
The best part was when she danced in her xibelani, showing us exactly where Sho got her moves from. Both proudly represented their Tsonga culture, as the rapper threw shade to all those who still thought it was cool to make fun of African cultures in 2019.
Mpho Popps's Papa Penny impersonation
Was Papa Penny at the SAMAs or not? Well, Mpho Popps Modikoane made sure to include the artist in the lineup when he impersonated him.
We loved the hair, the suit, the dancing and even the jab at “Comrade Majaivane’s” vosho in parliament. Ayee!
#SAMA25@MphoPopps o ngwana ga mang maare?🤣🤣🤣@NomzamoMbatha how did you manage to keep a serious face with Mpho impersonating @PapaPennyAhee 🤣🤣— Lesego Nko (@SegoNose) June 1, 2019
As for "Gold bone" pic.twitter.com/RIW61JCZaj
Mpho Killed SAMAs Yesterday 😂😂🤣 @PapaPennyAhee @danielmarven #SAMA25 #SAMA25 Retweet I Will Follow You 💥💯. pic.twitter.com/nATy9n9hMK— P E P S I ®️ (@BMokoenaZA) June 1, 2019