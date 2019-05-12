Buthelezi hits Vytjie Mentor with R1m suit

Former deputy minister of finance Sfiso Buthelezi is suing former ANC MP Mabel "Vytjie" Mentor for allegedly trying to break up his marriage.

This after Mentor took to social media and allegedly accused him of cheating on his wife with a married medical doctor. She also allegedly accused him of buying his nyatsi a property overseas using funds from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Mentor's startling allegations, which she made on her Facebook page on May 31 2017, were likely to leave her

R1m poorer after Buthelezi filed a R1m lawsuit against her at the Joburg High Court for defamation of character.

But Mentor, who according to the documents, had initially offered to apologise and agreed to reach an out-of-court settlement, made a U-turn at the eleventh hour and filed papers to defend herself.

In the court papers seen by Sunday World, Buthelezi said Mentor announced on her wall that he was cheating on his wife with another woman.

This, she did two months after he was appointed deputy minister of finance. Traditionally, the deputy minister of finance automatically becomes the chairperson of the PIC board.