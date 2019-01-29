Ajay Gupta's application to cross-examine Trevor Manuel via video denied

"We predicted through our clients that all of this would come to nothing. Everyone has observed the progress of the commission‚ nobody has yet been cross-examined. Someone will have to test the veracity of that evidence. There has been a completely incompetent prosecution of all these people."

Hellens again suggested that the Guptas be allowed to cross-examine witnesses or give evidence before the commission via video conferencing.

Last year‚ the Gupta brothers made a joint application to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS boss Themba Maseko. The brothers said they would testify before the commission if it travelled to a neutral location outside South Africa‚ or via a video conference.

Zondo rejected the application at the time and repeated his ruling on Tuesday.

"I don’t see there is anything that would make me go against the ruling that I have made. I am of the view that there is no basis for me to grant Ajay Gupta leave to cross-examination because the hurdle that stood in his way in terms of that judgment remains. The application is dismissed‚" he said.

- TMG Digital.