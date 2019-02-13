Former ANC member of parliament Vytjie Mentor's cross-examination continued at the Zondo commission on Tuesday.

Mentor has been cross-examined at the inquiry on a testimony she gave before the commission in August‚ with the inquiry presenting evidence which has revealed various inconsistencies with Mentor's testimony.

Lakela Kaunda

Mentor was cross-examined by lawyers of cooperative governance and traditional affairs chief operations officer Lakela Kaunda.

In her previous testimony‚ Mentor said that she had received a call from Kaunda informing her that her request to meet with then-president Jacob Zuma to discuss pebble bed modular nuclear reactors was granted.

Through her lawyers‚ Kaunda denied that she had called Mentor to set up a meeting between her and Zuma in October 2010.

Mentor changed her testimony‚ saying the call between her and Kaunda may have taken place in September instead.

A biased cross-examination?

On Tuesday‚ Mentor accused the inquiry of being biased against her evidence and centering the cross-examination on not corroborating her evidence.

"Whatever has corroborated my evidence so far has never been put to me. I felt like throughout the process I have been cross-examined‚ this is what I have experienced and this is what I feel ... Nothing that corroborated my evidence has been brought forward and I think that's an imbalance‚" she told the commission.

This happened after Mentor was cross-examined on Monday and Tuesday by advocate Mahlape Sello on claims she made in her 2018 testimony before the commission.

