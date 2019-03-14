Hawks finally nab Matlala for his part in R4m municipal fraud

Controversial businessman Nico Matlala was nabbed by the North West Hawks’ serious commercial crime unit for allegedly defrauding Matlosana municipality R1.8m in 2016.

The dramatic arrest took place at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday where the suspect appeared for another fraud case. Although he has not pleaded, Matlala had been attending court since last year after Standard Bank slapped him with a fraud charge.

Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom confirmed that the bank was aware of the charge. “Standard Bank is aware of the criminal case against Mr Matlala. Standard Bank will co-operate with the law-enforcement agencies and court proceedings. We are unfortunately unable to provide further details as this is an ongoing legal matter,” said Linstrom.

On the other hand, North West Hawks have been gunning for the businessman since his fraud case was brought to their attention in 2016. Hawks spokesperson Hlangelani Rikhotso confirmed that a fraud case was opened.

“Nico Poo Matlala, 41, was arrested by the North West Hawks’ serious commercial crime unit on March 12 2019 at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court for alleged fraud at the Matlosana municipality worth over R4m.