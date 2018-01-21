Nico Matlala wanted over dodgy deal for R1-m car

Gauteng Casanova and alleged con artist Nico Matlala has been accused of crooking more people by allegedly swindling a Joburg businesswoman out of a luxury car and then selling it to two people.

Sandton night club owner Abdul Olatunji opened a case against Matlala at the Douglasdale police station after Matlala allegedly sold him a swanky Mercede-Benz V-Class worth more than R1-million. It disappeared the following morning.

It is alleged that after the car was bizarrely stolen from Olatunji, it found its way to another "owner" in the Vaal before police recovered it and took it to their stolen vehicles compound in Lenasia, south of Joburg.

Douglasdale police spokeswoman Mpho Kgasoane confirmed that a case of theft has been opened.

"The car has been recovered and it is now with the car theft unit. The investigation is ongoing," said Kgasoane.

