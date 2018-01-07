Dodgy tycoon Nico Matlala 'stole' money for lobola

Controversial businessman and celebrity casanova Nico Matlala has been accused of conning a Tshwane businesswoman to raise funds to pay lobola for his ex wife.

Matlala, 33, has found himself on the wrong side of the law, again, as businesswoman Millicent Kgwale has now pressed charges against the notorious womaniser.

Kgwale told police at Norkem Park police station in Kempton Park that Matlala crooked her out of R135000 to pay lobola for Lebohang Mabe in August last year. Mabe has since left him.

An angry Kgwale told Sunday World this week that Matlala approached her in July last year with promises to be his business partner in a new multi-million project to instal fibre optic cables.

"Nico Matlala's wife is my wife. The money he used to pay for lobola for her is my money. So Nico must stop going around saying he has a wife," said a fuming Kgwale.

