Nico Matlala banned for paying magosha with fake money

By Batlile Phaladi - 28 January 2018 - 09:49
Nico Matlala is at it again after a prostitute claimed he paid her with fake money after providing sexual services in his car. / FACEBOOK
Self-proclaimed millionaire and celebrity casanova Nico Matlala has been blacklisted in Sunnyside's red-light district in Pretoria after he allegedly bonked a hooker and paid R400 with fake notes.

The sex worker, who identified herself only as Vero, said she had sex with Matlala in his BMW X5 last Saturday.

She told Sunday World that Matlala gave her R400 after the romp, but she got the shock of her life the following morning when she went to a spaza shop on Esselen Street to purchase some items.

"I was so embarrassed when the shop owner told me not play games when I tried to pay for my roll-on [deodorant].

"At first I did not understand what he meant, but he showed me that my money was fake.

"At that time I only had R50 on me so I went back to my flat and collected the other notes.

