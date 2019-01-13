YoTV presenters shine in matric exams

Three YoTV presenters made history when they each bagged multiple distinctions in their matric exams.

Minentle Bizana, Thato Dithebe and Benjamin Hack credited their production team at the SABC youth educational show for the support they were given during their matric year.

Bizana, 18, from Midrand, could not hide her excitement when she announced that she bagged distinctions in history, drama, isiZulu and life orientation from Reddam House Waterfall.

She also credited her mother for the support she gave her.

"I understood that I had two things to do, which was studying and later going to present, and I had to do both with the same energy.

"I treated presenting as my extramural activity, not really as a job and I knew this was something I really wanted to do from the beginning."

She said having to choose a university was a challenge because she wanted to be close to YoTV studios so she could continue with her job.

The aspirant businesswoman said she was ready to study actuarial sciences at Wits University while she continues with her job.

"I do not want to be caught up in a situation where I will have to choose between presenting and my dream course because I love them both. I really don't wish to choose.