Avukile reaps fruits of success with an ‘A’ pass

Nelson Mandela once said it was through education that the daughter of a peasant could become a doctor.

Now the son of a street hawker in Elliot has been named as one of the top matriculants in the country – and is well on his way of realising his dream of becoming a neurologist.

Avukile Nkayi, 17, who matriculated from Nyanga High School – a no-fee school – in Ngcobo, was invited to Midrand where the matric results announcement ceremony was held on Thursday.

He was revealed as one of the top achievers in SA by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Avukile who was raised in an RDP home crammed with 14 other family members, overcame adversity to obtain seven distinctions. Avukile studied by candlelight while his mom, Thembeka Nkayi, sold oranges and meat on the streets by day to provide for her family.