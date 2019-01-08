Equal resource allocation will help poorer provinces get better matric results
I would like to congratulate all the provinces for producing such remarkable matric results. This is clear proof of hard work, dedication and commitment on the part of learners, educators and other stakeholders.
But why do Gauteng and the Western Cape always achieve the highest matric results? The Eastern Cape and Limpopo always get the back seat when matric results are announced. This time, the Eastern Cape managed to score above 70% while Limpopo scored below 70%.
In my opinion, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape are allocated fewer educational resources, which contributes towards their bad performance.
Gauteng and the Western Cape get the lion's share of resources because they're said to be bigger than other provinces. If resources were distributed equally, then it would be fair for all provinces.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was over the moon about Gauteng's matric results as if she cared less about the performance of other provinces. She forgets that she is the mother of all provinces and ought to breastfeed them equally. Factors which contribute towards poor performance in our schools include protests, ill-treatment of teachers by pupils, unsafe school environments and gangsterism. Still, we as parents congratulate all learners who amid all adverse situations managed to pass.
Amos Tebeila
Mohlaletse village