Equal resource allocation will help poorer provinces get better matric results.

I would like to congratulate all the provinces for producing such remarkable matric results. This is clear proof of hard work, dedication and commitment on the part of learners, educators and other stakeholders.

But why do Gauteng and the Western Cape always achieve the highest matric results? The Eastern Cape and Limpopo always get the back seat when matric results are announced. This time, the Eastern Cape managed to score above 70% while Limpopo scored below 70%.

In my opinion, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape are allocated fewer educational resources, which contributes towards their bad performance.