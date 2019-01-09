Matric's top brains travelled far for school

A Soweto teenager managed to attain eight distinctions despite juggling her studies with four leadership positions and a 30km trip to school which made her leave home before 5am every day.

Katlego Mahlo, 18, from Rockville, achieved marks above 90% in mathematics, accounting, Zulu and advanced mathematics.

Mahlo achieved above 80% for the rest of her subjects.

Mahlo, who completed her grade 12 at St Mary's School in Waverley, Johannesburg, yesterday told Sowetan she was looking forward to studying actuarial science after she was accepted by one of the country's top universities.

"I feel very proud of myself. I've always told myself that I would do well in matric."

The second child of two girls, Mahlo received a scholarship to attend the prestigious high school because of her academic abilities.

She said she had to work hard during her grade 12 year while being captain of the school's basketball team, the school's head of resources, the deputy head of spirit (cheerleading) and a member of the diversity committee.

"I made sure that I didn't procrastinate. Whenever we were given an assignment, I would do it on the spot. I also studied throughout the holidays and went through past question papers," she said.