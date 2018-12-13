Two bodies pulled from Inanda dam in KZN

A three-day search for a man who went missing and was presumed drowned at Inanda dam in KwaZulu-Natal ended on Wednesday when police divers found his body.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that two men had been in a boat on the water in the early hours of Sunday morning when the craft capsized.

One of them disappeared beneath the surface, while his companion made it to shore.

Teams of rescue technicians, deployed to search the dam, located the man’s body floating on the surface on Wednesday afternoon.

While officials were preparing to leave, they received a report of another drowning in the Esikebheni area of the dam.

Guided by the keen nose of a specialist search dog, officers managed to locate the body of a 14-year-old boy who had drowned while swimming.

Discovered at a depth of six meters, the teen’s body was pulled to the surface and taken ashore.