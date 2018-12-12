Still no sign of alleged serial killer who escaped from Joburg high court.

South Africa

Gauteng police say there is still no trace of the two murder accused who escaped from the South Gauteng High Court a week ago.

Captain Mavela Masondo said police were following up on leads to arrest the two men.

Mongezi Mcunukelwa‚ 31‚ and Sbonelo Thwala‚ 21‚ escaped from court last Wednesday.

It was believed that Mcunukelwa‚ who is alleged to be a serial killer from Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg‚ abandoned his bail application in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court a day before.

Mcunukelwa is allegedly linked to 10 murder and attempted murder cases. He was reportedly arrested on June 21 last year after a shootout with police.

Masondo said police could not disclose how the two men had managed to escape.



