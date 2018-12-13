The man at the centre of the kidnapping and gruesome murder of Cape Town-based British botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders has claimed that he was tortured and secluded in the country’s most secure prison.

In a rare and fleeting moment beyond the walls of the Ebongweni maximum security prison in Kokstad‚ Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio found his voice in the dock of the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

For more on this story‚ please visit‚ Times Select.