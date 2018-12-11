Survey paints rosy image of Gauteng

The quality of life for people living in Gauteng continues to improve generally.

These are the results of the Gauteng City-Region Observatory's (GCRO) 5th Quality of Life Survey (2017/2018), which show that, despite very challenging economic conditions, overall quality of life in the province continues to improve.

The survey, which sampled almost 25,000 people, also found increases in residents' satisfaction with all spheres of government in the recent period.

During an interview with Sowetan this week, GCRO executive director Rob Moore said the Quality of Life Survey found that over 90% of 28,167 respondents who were interviewed for the research have access to piped water in their dwelling or yard, adequate sanitation, and electricity for lighting.

"At the provincial level, access has been fairly consistent over time. However, at the municipal level there have been a number of shifts since 2015/2016," reads the report.

"There is evidence of improvements in access to water in Merafong, Lesedi and Rand West, and a clear improvement in water, sanitation and electricity in Midvaal.

"By contrast, access to all basic services has dropped in Tshwane," reads the report.

Moore said unemployment, crime and drugs were the biggest source of concern for black communities.

"The 2017/2018 data does reveal a substantial drop in those respondents saying they had weekly municipal refuse collection. While 88% of respondents reported weekly refuse collection in 2015/16, this has dropped to 83% in 2017/18," reads the report

"The observation is that though everybody is reporting slight improvement in their quality of life, improvements for whites and Indians are much stronger than for blacks and coloureds. Their sense of quality of life lags significantly behind whites and Indians," Moore said.