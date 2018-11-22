Scorpio investigation links Malema, EFF to looting of VBS billions

A Scorpio investigation has directly linked Julius Malema and the EFF to the looting of billions at VBS Mutual Bank.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Daily Maverick in an investigation which detailed how Malema and his party benefitted more than R1.8m of depositors’ money invested in the bank which now faces liquidation.

This comes weeks after the release of a national treasury-commissioned report by Advocate Terry Motau titled The Great Bank Heist which listed EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother, Brian, as one of the people who brought the bank to its knees.

The report, released last month, detailed how Sgameka, a company owned by Brian received more than R16m from the mutual bank. It was later alleged that R10m of the R16m received by Brian went to his older brother.