South Africa

Andile Jali spends night in jail for alleged domestic violence

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 30 October 2018 - 11:01
Football star Andile Jali and his wife Nonhle Ndala.
Football star Andile Jali spent Monday night in jail  following his arrest for domestic violence. Jali was arrested  for allegedly assaulting his wife Nonhle Ndala.

Police said the severity of his charges did not warrant his release and he spent the night in custody until his court appearance, which was expected to take place on Tuesday.

He also faces charges of malicious damage to property for allegedly damaging Ndala's vehicle.

Police said despite  officials from Jali's team Mamelodi Sundowns descending on the Boschkop police station in Pretoria East to demand his release, the request was denied due to "the seriousness of the charges" against the 28-year-old midfielder.

Boschkop police station spokesperson Yeroboam Mbatsane said despite Jali allegedly damaging Ndala's car, she herself did not sustain any serious injuries. 

"The whole incident started when security officials, where Jali stays, called the police due to the fracas. The woman was not seriously hurt, and the only thing was that the car she was driving was damaged," Mbatsane said. 

