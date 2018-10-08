Sars goes after Mzwakhe Mbuli

Popular poet and activist Mzwakhe Mbuli is embroiled in a legal dispute with Sars over a R700 000 tax bill allegedly owed by a trust he is leading.

The taxman filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last week seeking an order against Mzansi Poetry Academy Trust and its trustee Mzwakhe Isaac Mbuli, stating that the entity failed to pay tax on its employees' salaries, known as PAYE (pay as you earn).

Sunday World can reveal that Mbuli was served with a letter of demand at his Joburg home in July and asked to settle the bill or face the might of the receiver.

According to the letter, dispatched from the Sunninghill branch of Sars dated July 25, the academy, established in Mbuli's honour, and led by him as chairperson, owes Sars an amount of more than R726000. The papers show that Mbuli and the academy were given 10 days to settle the amount or face legal action.

Mbuli told Sunday World this week that he was surprised by the receiver's application and the inclusion of his name on the matter, stating that he had not benefited financially from the academy.

"I have been reading stories about Sars going for other celebrities in the media but I did not know that I was also on the list. All I can say is that the academy is run full-time by Peter Mbuli as CEO, and if Sars has gone to court, it would mean that he has not been paying taxes," he said.