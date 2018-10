Top SABC radio and TV sports presenter Robert Marawa is allegedly in trouble again with the public broadcaster.

This comes after Marawa allegedly gave a 36-minute interview to insurance company OutSurance on his sports show on September 11.

Earlier that day, Marawa was MC at an event where the SA Football Association unveiled OutSurance as their new referees sponsor.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD.