Simphiwe Majola accuses Urban Brew of TV show copyright infringement

Popular PR specialist and owner of Simphiwe Majola and Associates has accused top production house Urban Brew Studios (UBS) of copyright infringement and nonpayment for his DStv show Turning Point.

As a result of the dispute, Majola and UBS are set to lock horns at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg after Majola filed a combined summons demanding 70% of the revenues and royalties generated from the business lifestyle show.

Majola claims in his court papers that despite the understanding with the production house, he was still to receive payment from Urban Brew.

As if that was not enough, Majola also accused UBS of hijacking his concept, alleging that the production company changed his show's name from Turning Point to Starting Point.

He says in his court papers that this was done so they could kick him out after the show was approved to come back for a second season.

According to the summons, the two parties entered into a partnership to produce the show that aired on MultiChoice's ED Channel after signing a memorandum of understanding on March 24 2015.