Molefe and Transnet sued for R800k

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 21 October 2018 - 09:50
Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe faces a lawsuit.
Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe and the logistics parastatal have been slapped with a defamation lawsuit amounting to R800 000 by one of its suspended executives.

Thamsanqa Jiyane, suspended chief officer for advanced manufacturing of Transnet Engineering, filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg this week claiming Molefe, who was appointed by public enterprise minister Pravin Gordan to lead the board, had defamed him in a statement released to the media.

