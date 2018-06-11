Stanley Mathabatha's office denies splurge on Mercs

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha's office yesterday denied reports that the provincial government had spent millions of rands to buy new cars for MECs.

DA provincial leader Jacques Smalle said R8-million had been spent to buy new cars for seven MECs. But Mathabatha's spokesman, Kenny Mathivha, said only two cars had been bought since the premier took office.

"The claims by the DA are actually baseless," he said.

He identified the cars as a Range Rover bought for health MEC Phophi Ramathuba and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D bought for MEC for sports, arts and culture Onicca Moloi.