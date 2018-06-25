Penny Penny cries foul after his defeat over ANC top post

Eric "Penny Penny" Kobane may have crashed out of the race for the ANC top leadership in Limpopo, but the Tsonga disco king remains unshaken in his spirit and determination.

At the weekend, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha retained his seat as the ANC provincial chair unopposed at the provincial elective conference held at The Ranch Lodge, outside Polokwane.

Kobane, who was gunning for the top job, lost out after failing to get enough support.

"I never pulled out, but the campaign against me was just stronger. I never lost because the public is mine.

"The truth is the truth. I will continue to criticise service delivery and tribalism," he said.

"We are in one organisation and it's not a personal fight. If the newly elected people are going to look after the Limpopo public, I don't have a problem."