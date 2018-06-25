Penny Penny cries foul after his defeat over ANC top post
Eric "Penny Penny" Kobane may have crashed out of the race for the ANC top leadership in Limpopo, but the Tsonga disco king remains unshaken in his spirit and determination.
At the weekend, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha retained his seat as the ANC provincial chair unopposed at the provincial elective conference held at The Ranch Lodge, outside Polokwane.
Kobane, who was gunning for the top job, lost out after failing to get enough support.
"I never pulled out, but the campaign against me was just stronger. I never lost because the public is mine.
"The truth is the truth. I will continue to criticise service delivery and tribalism," he said.
"We are in one organisation and it's not a personal fight. If the newly elected people are going to look after the Limpopo public, I don't have a problem."
Kobane also criticised the elective process as "unfair", charging that the conference served the agenda of certain individuals, and not the people of Limpopo.
"If you have an interest and you are the one running the conference that is not fair. You have money to confuse people.
"If it was an independent person running the conference, I was supposed to win," he said.
"It's not fair; the public want to see a good elective [conference] and not the people on the inside.
"The people who betrayed me - and their campaign was much stronger - were from my sub-region of Giyani.
"They know I cannot give them money.
I'm not corrupt and I do things straight."
He reiterated that he remained unafraid and would continue to voice his concerns until the people of Limpopo were united.
"I'm still in politics because I was born a politician. Just because you lost a fight it doesn't mean you should resign," he said.
He said he was getting stronger, and would try to do better in the future.
"I'm getting stronger and stronger. I'm improving my politics. They can win, but I'm still going to be watching their every move. I will continue to fight for the people. I will not stop talking."