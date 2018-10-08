Alleged sex crime victim calls on president for help.

The woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a church leader, who is also a member of the Concerned South Africans Group, has turned to President Cyril Ramaphosa for help.

The woman, who cannot be named as she is a victim of a sex crime, wrote a letter to Ramaphosa asking him to help her find justice.

This after police allegedly failed to arrest the man, who claims to be a senior member and leader of an ANC branch.

A warrant of arrest has now been issued after the man failed to hand himself over to the police despite having made such promises.

His personal assistant opened the case in August but no arrests have been made.

She confirmed she had written a letter to the president but declined to reveal its contents as she has not yet received any feedback.

Sunday World spoke to the man this week and he denied that he was on the run.

"Who said I'm running away from the police? At one point I was in Cape Town and at another point I was involved in an accident. Even now I am in Cape Town attending an ANC meeting," he said.