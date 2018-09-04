Khwezi app to help fight sexual abuse

A mobile app to anonymously report sexual harassment and assault on Wits University campuses has been created by two students.

The two final-year electrical engineering students, Refilwe Semenya and Ngoako Monyebodi, chose to do their final-year project creating the app, named Khwezi, because of the high incidents of sexual assault cases in universities across the country.

The app allows the victim to report the incident and describe or name the offender. This will allow for the university to be able to identify hotspots and repeat offenders. "The name Khwezi was chosen by us and our professor because of her story. Everyone knows who Khwezi is," Semenya said.

Semenya, 22, said it was important for men to be a part of creating a space for women and girls to be safe.