Although the court could see the child witnesses and an intermediary through a window‚ the children and the intermediary could not see anyone in the courtroom.

The intermediary relayed the questions by the prosecutor‚ the defence lawyer and the judge to the child witnesses.

Prosecutor Arveena Presad told Acting Judge Peet Johnson that if an intermediary was not used‚ the child witnesses would suffer undue stress.

The first witness testified that Rex had grabbed his genitals on about 10 occasions and assaulted him on about five to eight occasions. He also said Rex had choked him on a number of occasions.

“He physically pushed me around and he hit me‚” the boy said of the incidents‚ which occurred in 2016.

The boy admitted during cross-examination that Rex did not intend to kill him when he choked him‚ but maintained that Rex had assaulted him.

Another witness‚ a boy aged 16‚ relayed an incident where the school’s water polo team had travelled to Pretoria and back by bus for one of the fixtures.

The boy said his schoolmate relayed how Rex‚ who was the school’s water polo coach‚ had inserted a finger into his bum.

The state expects to call its last witnesses on Friday.