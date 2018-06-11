Thomas Mlambo walks out as Robert Marawa walks in

Robert Marawa's return to SABC radio was not without controversy.

At the announcement on Friday morning, sports presenter Thomas Mlambo walked out of the auditorium as Marawa sauntered in, welcomed by the blowing of vuvuzelas and ululations.

Back in 2013, after Marawa had joined six years earlier, Mlambo left SuperSport allegedly after being overshadowed by Marawa.

He went to SABC TV sport but the latest developments have brought back the nightmare for Mlambo.

It is understood he was not keen to stand in at Metro FM, fearing that he might be removed from the chair in the same fashion that he was uprooted from being the main soccer presenter at SuperSport.

Mlambo declined an offer for an interview, citing a family bereavement.

One of his long-time friends said what the SABC did to Mlambo was unfair.

"The guy never asked or applied to be on radio. They literally begged him to help as a temporary solution while they were still searching.

"He declined the offer but they begged him and promised that their permanent solution would not be Marawa. Look now," said the friend.