Robert Marawa's R5-million SABC deal

The SABC had to bend over backwards to bring back radio darling Robert Marawa in a three-year deal worth more than R5-million.

Marawa's comeback was announced on Friday morning by SABC COO Chris Maroleng, with a historic plan to simulcast his sports show on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Marawa signed a three-year deal with the public broadcaster effective from June 1 2018 to May 31 2021 at a rate of R7000 per shift. The show will take two hours.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE .