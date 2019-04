Controversial socialite and provocateur Zodwa Wabantu’s barely-there look at this year’s Durban July was a clear nod to international pop sensation Jennifer Lopez.

Zodwa pushed boundries and had cameras flashing in a black cut-put number that was very bondage-esque.

Rewind to the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, JLo turned up the heat on the red carpet in a dominatrix style black dress that was designed by Julien MacDonald.

Who wore it best?